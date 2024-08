Excellent alpine pasture enjoyment – and “Hans is watching”

Hans Seitinger, God rest his soul, was one of the founders of the "Almfrieden" up on the mountain pasture in Gaal seven years ago - and so at the current gathering, the popular provincial councillor was often remembered with suspiciously shining eyes: "He's looking down on us from above", hostess Isabella Kaltenegger was certain. "It fills me with sadness that Hans is no longer here," said former Governor Hermann Schützenhöfer.