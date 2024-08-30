Storm: Mudslide sweeps bridges away, valley closed

Rosanna had to be cleared

But that was not all: the mudslide rolled with the stream into the mouth of the Rosanna near the "Reschenwiese" residential area. "The Rosanna was pushed to one side, but the damming carried out in 2012 tamed the stream so that no houses were damaged," the mayor breathes a sigh of relief. In 2010, houses were mired here during a storm. "We have already cleared the Rosanna so that it doesn't back up," says Wolf.