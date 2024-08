Lugner’s ex-wife on mockery, bad blood and grief

The list of guests at Richard Lugner's funeral and farewell ceremony is getting longer and longer. Numerous friends, those who call themselves such, but also true companions have announced their attendance at the building tycoon's last walk on Saturday morning. Of course, the closest members of his family will also be there, who, after the official part at St. Stephen's Cathedral, will say their farewells quietly and privately at the Kaasgraben Church and Grinzing Cemetery.