"Screamingly unfair"
Temu and Shein: KiK boss complains about preferential treatment
The head of the German textile discounter KiK, Patrick Zahn, complains that politicians are too lax in their crackdown on Asian shopping portals such as Shein and Temu. "We see with great incomprehension that it is even possible for such providers to operate on the market and not comply with the law," he said.
In Zahn's view, Shein and Temu benefit from unlawful competitive advantages, for example in terms of customs. The Asian online platforms mainly use air freight. For orders from non-EU countries, no fees have to be paid on import for parcels with a value of less than 150 euros. This is "a blatant injustice". "We also pay customs duties," says Zahn. Foreign suppliers trading in Europe would have to do the same the other way round.
"Double standards"
According to Zahn, customs is completely overwhelmed by the situation. "The majority of parcels come in via Liège in Belgium. Between 400,000 and 500,000 parcels from Temu and Shein arrive there every day. There are six customs officers there. That means the inspection rate is zero. It is therefore necessary to check parcels from Asia more strictly. "It's funny how we apply double standards," says Zahn. The Supply Chain Act demands a lot from European companies, but not from portals such as Shein and Temu. Politicians are aware of this, but are not addressing the problem.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.