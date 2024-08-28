Temu and Shein: KiK boss complains about preferential treatment

"Double standards"

According to Zahn, customs is completely overwhelmed by the situation. "The majority of parcels come in via Liège in Belgium. Between 400,000 and 500,000 parcels from Temu and Shein arrive there every day. There are six customs officers there. That means the inspection rate is zero. It is therefore necessary to check parcels from Asia more strictly. "It's funny how we apply double standards," says Zahn. The Supply Chain Act demands a lot from European companies, but not from portals such as Shein and Temu. Politicians are aware of this, but are not addressing the problem.