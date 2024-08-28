Staff and guests
Elite guests at the gourmet restaurant Maria Loretto
In one of the most beautiful locations on Klagenfurt's Lendspitz, the exclusive gourmet restaurant "Maria Loretto" is running smoothly. The waiters and chefs have been the same for decades. And the "Who's Who" has already been a guest.
In one of the most beautiful locations on Klagenfurt's Lendspitz, the exclusive gourmet restaurant "Maria Loretto" is running smoothly. The waiters and chefs have been the same for decades. Josef Kramer has been cooking since 1988, waiter Alfred Kuchling has been serving drinks since 1985 and Djordje Jovcic has been working here since 1990.
If you look at the guest list, you will see a "who's who". Real Madrid, the most successful soccer team in the world, has already danced in Klagenfurt. And dined at Maria Loretto. "That was in 1991," recalls Djordje Jovcic. The Mexican goalscorer Hugo Sanchez did a tango at the table back then. Inter Milan also made an appearance in Waidmannsdorf and therefore also in Maria Loretto. Owner Richard Hofer was once a chef at Bayern Munich and Lothar Matthäus is a good friend of his. And often visited him. Half the Bayern staff are still guests. Karl Heinz-Rummenigge, Felix Magath and Reiner Callmund are real gourmets.
Guests are the "Who's Who"
The legendary Ernst Happel was also a regular at the Loretto. "Udo Jürgens had three tables where he liked to sit. Today there's a special Udo Jürgens place in the garden, and lots of people want a table there," says Hofer.
Thomas Muster and Andi Gabalier are regulars, "all the presidents have been here too. From Kurt Waldheim to Alexander van der Bellen. Chancellor Karl Nehammer has his table, and actress Mischa Barton and Chris "Mr. Big" Noth from Sex and the City have also been guests.
Celebrated fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has also dined on Wörthersee fish, as have Telly "Kojak" Savalas, Rod Stewart, Helene Fischer and the entire Kelly family.
"Prince von Anhalt was here on Friday," reveals Brigitte Hofer. Even Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, has had his food prepared. "He thought it was great that nobody really knew him here."
80 dishes on the menu
In the best of times, 28 employees worked in Loretto. Now there are 15. "There are over 80 dishes on the menu and the three chefs are constantly working hard." This year, the restaurant is closed every Monday and Tuesday, "for decades we didn't have a day off," says Hofer. "There is a lack of staff now. Food carriers would be helpful in the meantime."
20 small boats with the sign Maria Loretto are not there for photos, there is also a small harbor next to the restaurant. And nobody stops. The boss is 72, "my mother was still in the restaurant at 85. I've been in the business for 59 years. None of the staff are leaving either. We are a real family, says Hofer.
