Elite guests at the gourmet restaurant Maria Loretto

If you look at the guest list, you will see a "who's who". Real Madrid, the most successful soccer team in the world, has already danced in Klagenfurt. And dined at Maria Loretto. "That was in 1991," recalls Djordje Jovcic. The Mexican goalscorer Hugo Sanchez did a tango at the table back then. Inter Milan also made an appearance in Waidmannsdorf and therefore also in Maria Loretto. Owner Richard Hofer was once a chef at Bayern Munich and Lothar Matthäus is a good friend of his. And often visited him. Half the Bayern staff are still guests. Karl Heinz-Rummenigge, Felix Magath and Reiner Callmund are real gourmets.