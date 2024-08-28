Is he really coming? Gigi D’Agostino plans tour

Gigi hit misused by racists

The "Capitano", as he likes to be called, was mainly in the headlines in spring 2024 because a group of young right-wing extremists on Sylt misused his big hit "L' amours toujours" for right-wing extremist slogans. The viral video even showed the Hitler salute. Some radio stations then removed the Italian from their programs, but played his hits again a few days later. Of course, it is not the artist's fault that right-wing extremists misused his song lyrics.