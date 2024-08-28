Salzburg double show
Is he really coming? Gigi D’Agostino plans tour
His hits have lost none of their appeal - even if Gigi D'Agostino's most successful years are somewhat behind him. The Italian struggled with his image when one of his top songs was abused by racists in 2024 and he canceled several concerts in Austria. Now an Austrian tour is imminent: with a double concert in Salzburg.
Italian DJ Gigi D'Agostino probably imagined the past few years differently. In the 1990s and 2000s, he was one of the most popular DJs in the world - but his glory years slowly faded. Now he seems to want to get back to his best times.
The Italian cult DJ Gigi D'Agostino is planning a double show in the Salzburgarena on April 4 and 5, 2025. These are two of a total of six announced Austrian appearances.
Gigi hit misused by racists
The "Capitano", as he likes to be called, was mainly in the headlines in spring 2024 because a group of young right-wing extremists on Sylt misused his big hit "L' amours toujours" for right-wing extremist slogans. The viral video even showed the Hitler salute. Some radio stations then removed the Italian from their programs, but played his hits again a few days later. Of course, it is not the artist's fault that right-wing extremists misused his song lyrics.
Legal dispute over canceled performances
The former chart-topping DJ also caused many a music organizer to fume with a number of concert cancellations. It is said that fees were even paid, but the musician did not perform for various reasons. Among other things, he is in a legal dispute with the Electric Love Festival in Salzburg over the fees.
He is now expected to return to Salzburg for his Austrian tour. Fans can definitely look forward to it. Tickets for his shows throughout Austria will be available from August 29 in the usual ticket stores.
