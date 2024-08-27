Kickl: “We haven’t managed anything since Merkel”

Asylum, migration and radicalization are currently hot topics again. Asylum seekers have access to the labor market, but this has not solved the shortage of skilled workers ...

If you want to solve the labor shortage via the track of "new migration", then we are on the wrong track. When the so-called refugee crisis began in 2015, we were told that this would solve the shortage of skilled workers. And the second thing they told us is that these great workers will guarantee our social security with the contributions they pay into the social system. Now we see from the example of this Syrian family, exactly the opposite is the case - they are plundering our social welfare instead of filling it. The truth is: ever since German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in 2015: "We can do it", we haven't actually been able to do anything. Unless we want to abolish ourselves. If that was the intention, then we have succeeded. That's why we need a course correction.