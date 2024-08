“I lived on potatoes and dry bread”

"Krone": Lemo, you will be performing at the Eichenwald Open Air in Horitschon on September 6th. What connection do you have to Burgenland?

Lemo: I was born in Oberpullendorf because my mother wanted a water birth. This was already possible at the hospital there in the mid-1980s. After giving birth, however, I went straight back to Graz, where I grew up. I only go to Burgenland sometimes to write songs.