Admira and Rotenberg await a double duel

Next week in the VFV Cup and on September 7 in the Elite League: Admira Dornbirn and FC Rotenberg will play two duels against each other within a few days. "They will certainly be interesting games. I think Rotenberg is one of the strongest teams in our league," says Admira chairman Gerhard Ritter, assigning the role of favorites to the Wälder. "Each team has won three of the direct duels. I expect evenly matched games in the cup and also in the championship," says Rotenberg coach Klaus Nussbaumer, who has no intention of playing favorites.