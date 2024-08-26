Israel knew about it
Pre-emptive strike prevented further massacre
It is now clear that the large-scale attack on Israel by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia could have been much bloodier. Israel reacted before the terrorists could strike. Why didn't it succeed on October 7?
Even before the Lebanese terrorist militia Hezbollah could carry out the major retaliatory attack on Sunday night, 100 Israeli fighter jets took off and destroyed over a thousand rocket launching pads in Lebanon. Intelligence information would have revealed what the militia was planning.
And although Hezbollah fired 300 missiles and drones towards Israel, the attack was comparatively mild. Most of the rockets were intercepted by the "Iron Dome". The question that now arises: Why couldn't the Hamas terror attack on October 7 be prevented?
Israel learned from past mistakes
As the New York Times revealed, both the Israeli secret service and apparently the government knew about the Hamas attack plan a year before October 7, 2023. The approximately 40-page document, which the Israeli authorities code-named the "Jericho Wall", described point by point the exact nature of the devastating invasion that led to the deaths of around 1,200 Israelis.
While the document did not specify a date for the attack, it did describe a systematic assault. Hamas followed the plan with terrifying precision. The document was widely circulated among Israeli military and intelligence officials, but experts officially concluded that an attack of this scale was beyond Hamas' capabilities.
A grave mistake, as we now know.
