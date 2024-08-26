The new creative department promises joy

The fact that goalscorer Mika Biereth netted for the fourth time in the fifth game of the season is reassuring - but the "attacking wizards" are also growing together better and better: "Kiteishvili and Horvat are getting into shape (note: after the stresses and strains of the European Championship)," said the coach happily, "and they are finding a better and better connection to Lovro Zvonarek. We're going to have a lot of fun with this creative department!" Altach coach Joachim Standfest fears the same: "It's difficult against Sturm's power, brutal pace and enormous quality. Kiteishvili and the others solve almost every one-on-one - and at some point the gap opens up."