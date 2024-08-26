Sturm picks up speed:
The new creative department promises joy
In the 2:1 win against Altach, Christian Ilzer was happy that his newly formed team is growing together more and more. On the sidelines, sporting director Andi Schicker is not only negotiating with Brighton.
The "Sturm Express" picks up speed! The deserved 2:1 victory against a strong Altach bulwark, the third three in a row, gives the black and white fans confidence that the clout of the newly formed team of the double winner is growing every day. A drop in tension after the major successes, a different rhythm for the European Championship players and the integration of new players proved to be additional challenges in the summer.
After the heated battle against Altach, coach Christian Ilzer was satisfied: "A deserved win against an opponent that is not easy to play against. Not everything was perfect, but we improved in possession, had more phases of pressure and were much more present."
The fact that goalscorer Mika Biereth netted for the fourth time in the fifth game of the season is reassuring - but the "attacking wizards" are also growing together better and better: "Kiteishvili and Horvat are getting into shape (note: after the stresses and strains of the European Championship)," said the coach happily, "and they are finding a better and better connection to Lovro Zvonarek. We're going to have a lot of fun with this creative department!" Altach coach Joachim Standfest fears the same: "It's difficult against Sturm's power, brutal pace and enormous quality. Kiteishvili and the others solve almost every one-on-one - and at some point the gap opens up."
Christian Ilzer fervently hopes that the gap will also open up on Wednesday (18) in the Cup in Ried: "But that won't be easy, because for me Ried is a Bundesliga team that hasn't conceded a goal in ages and has great quality in attack. That's a real challenge!" Postscript: "But we want to win this cup again!"
Transfers? Amadou Dante has been loaned out to Arouca (Portugal), Szymon Wlodarczyk is set to join Salernitana. Manny Sarkaria is also on the verge of leaving. In return, reinforcements are being tinkered with: Malick Yalcouye (18), midfield hopeful from Scherpen club Brighton, for whom IFK Göteborg paid seven million euros, is a hot topic. "We will also get something for the attack," says sporting director Andreas Schicker, "but it won't be Feyenoord's Patrick Walemark." Fixed: The transfer market in the major leagues closes on August 30: "We have until September 3 to sign someone for the Champions League," says Schicker, outlining the deadline.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
