Pepijn Lijnders: “That makes us a team!”

Pepijn Lijnders (Salzburg coach): "The game had everything. There were moments when we were incredible with the ball and moments when we were incredible without the ball. And then there were phases where we didn't find the right moments to press. We lost simple balls in the middle - exactly what they wanted for their counterattacks. But I'm really happy with the result and also happy with the performance. A big compliment to the lads, because this team spirit makes us a team that is more difficult to play against. The lads have now played all three days, now we can finally give them an extra day off. That will also help us."