Salzburg coach
Pepijn Lijnders: “That makes us a team!”
Red Bull Salzburg opened the door to the Champions League wide open on Wednesday evening. With a 2:0 lead against Dynamo Kiev, the second leg will take place next Tuesday in Salzburg. Here are the comments on the game.
Pepijn Lijnders (Salzburg coach): "The game had everything. There were moments when we were incredible with the ball and moments when we were incredible without the ball. And then there were phases where we didn't find the right moments to press. We lost simple balls in the middle - exactly what they wanted for their counterattacks. But I'm really happy with the result and also happy with the performance. A big compliment to the lads, because this team spirit makes us a team that is more difficult to play against. The lads have now played all three days, now we can finally give them an extra day off. That will also help us."
Olexandr Schowkowskyj (Kiev coach): "We created a lot of chances, but unfortunately we didn't convert them. In soccer, you have to turn your chances into goals. We have to analyze the game and draw our conclusions, but I think we should have played faster and more aggressively."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.