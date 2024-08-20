In Eastern Styria
World champions have already pedaled in this race
On your marks, get set, go! This year's Cycling Youth Tour in Eastern Styria starts on Wednesday with the prologue in Stubenberg. The race, which is unique in Europe, is once again attracting numerous talented cyclists to our province this year. The battle for overall victory will continue until Sunday.
The Cycling Youth Tour in Eastern Styria is also affectionately known as "The Little Tour de France". For five days, numerous young talents cycle through Eastern Styria on their bikes. In five races, they have to cover a tight 257.5 kilometers and 3793 vertical meters. Sightseeing is not neglected either, as a total of 21 municipalities are crossed.
Plan for the Cycling Youth Tour 2024
Wednesday, August 21 at 5 pm
Prologue in Stubenberg am See with
2.4 kilometers and 25 vertical meters
Thursday, August 22 at 4.30 pm
Stage 1 from Hartberg to Vorau Abbey
68 kilometers and 1414 vertical meters
Friday, August 23 at 4:30 p.m.
Stage 2 from Pöllau to Bad Waltersdorf
77.9 kilometers and 522 vertical meters
Saturday, August 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Stage 3 from Sinabelkirchen to Birkfeld
53.7 kilometers and 837 vertical meters
Sunday, August 25 at 10 a.m.
Stage 4 from Kaindorf bei Hartberg to Ratten
52.2 kilometers and 940 vertical meters
Once again this year, 20 teams with six riders each are taking part in the U17 class. The majority of these are national teams, with several national selection teams and individual club teams from all over Europe also taking part. Two East Styrian youth riders, Tom Luca Sysel and Moritz Schöngrundner, will also be at the start this year as hopefuls.
World champions have already competed
The Austrian favorites for a stage win or places in the top ten are Santiago Wrolich, Lorenz Ludwiczek and Niklas Wiesmayr. And in Eastern Styria, there were some real caliber riders at the start in their youth! Peter Sagan (road world champion 2015), Phillipe Gilbert (road world champion 2012) and Ondrey Sosenka (hour world record holder) know the area around Hartberg and Lake Stubenberg only too well.
