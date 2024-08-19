Hallwang coach dances at two weddings

On Thursday, as Hallwang coach, he beat Straßwalchen 4:3 in the Salzburg League and scored twice for Croatia Salzburg on Sunday: The soccer weekend could have gone worse for Damir Borozni. "We've arrived in the league," said the coach happily. The ex-Austrian proved just how fit he still is in the 5:4 win over SAK 1b in the 2nd division North B. "If I didn't think I could do it, I wouldn't have done it." Because his performances are closely monitored. "My players also watch me sometimes. If I ask them to run after a ball, I have to do it myself," says Borozni, who wants to set a good example.