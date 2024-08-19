Damir Borozni
Hallwang coach dances at two weddings
Damir Borozni is coaching Hallwang to success in the Salzburg league. As a newly promoted team, the team picked up seven points in its first three games. He still plays for Croatia Salzburg in the 2nd class Nord B - and scored twice at the weekend.
On Thursday, as Hallwang coach, he beat Straßwalchen 4:3 in the Salzburg League and scored twice for Croatia Salzburg on Sunday: The soccer weekend could have gone worse for Damir Borozni. "We've arrived in the league," said the coach happily. The ex-Austrian proved just how fit he still is in the 5:4 win over SAK 1b in the 2nd division North B. "If I didn't think I could do it, I wouldn't have done it." Because his performances are closely monitored. "My players also watch me sometimes. If I ask them to run after a ball, I have to do it myself," says Borozni, who wants to set a good example.
It was agreed with Croatia Salzburg that he would at least help out during the vacation period because he has enough time during the vacations as head of afternoon care at the special school. "I wouldn't know what else to do with so much free time," smiles the striker.
If he is still needed afterwards, the Croatian is still ready to dance at two weddings. "I'm having a lot of fun. I feel fit, I usually watch all the home games." It's also a balance to his coaching job - and he can learn something too. "I take exercises with me to Croatia that I can try out at Hallwang."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
