15-year-old died in hospital eight days after accident

The 15-year-old was seriously injured in a traffic accident in his home town of Feldkirchen near Mattighofen. The teenager was riding his moped on the L1032 in the direction of Ottenhausen on August 7. At the same time, a 17-year-old from Ostermiething was driving his car on the L503 towards Gundertshausen. At the junction of the two roads, the moped rider turned left towards Gundertshausen. This resulted in a collision with the driver of the car.



Dragged along for a few meters

The moped rider landed on the windshield, was dragged a few meters and came to rest on the road. After receiving initial emergency medical treatment, he was flown by rescue helicopter to Salzburg Regional Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries there on August 15.