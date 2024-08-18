Bundesliga in the ticker
SCR Altach vs WAC – LIVE from 5pm
Matchday 3 in the Bundesliga: SCR Altach host WAC. We report live from 5pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
In the previous week, Altach shot themselves out of their mini-crisis at LASK, today the Vorarlberg team want to do the same at home against WAC. "A good, tough test for us," explained coach Joachim Standfest. The "Wolves", on the other hand, have to come to terms with their 3-1 defeat at Vienna Austria in their second away game in a row. "That one match won't throw us off track, we want to deliver a good game," announced coach Dietmar Kühbauer.
Will Gustavo Santos score again?
An astonishing 20 per cent possession, three shots on goal and a brace from Gustavo Santos were enough for Altach to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win against the favorites in Linz the previous week. A powerful mood booster after the Cup defeat and the 2-1 loss to WSG Tirol in the season opener. And that's exactly where they need to continue in a "game at eye level". "There will be spaces again, it worked very well against LASK," said Standfest, whose team suffered one defeat against the WAC in three draws in pre-season.
"It's a lot more dynamic, even if the basic idea hasn't changed that much so far. It is clearly visible that there is more drive. That's one of Didi's great strengths," said Standfest, describing the Lavanttal team's new qualities. It is also an opportunity for his team to end their home losing streak. The last league home win dates back to December 5 of last year with a 3-0 win in the Ländle derby against Austria Lustenau.
As brilliantly as the WAC had opened the season with a 4:1 win against Austria Klagenfurt, they were just as disappointing in their 3:1 defeat to Vienna's Austria. They "lacked everything that made us stand out in the first game", criticized Kühbauer, but the performance at the Verteilerkreis was forgotten after the reappraisal. "Energy is required. I want a team that constantly disrupts the opposition and doesn't allow them to breathe. Everyone has to leave everything on the pitch."
The respect for Altach is great in any case. "They've shown a huge sign and done really well," said Kühbauer, who expects the Vorarlberg side to adopt a similar approach to Linz. "They won't change their style of play much. But it gave them a lot of confidence." Following Nicolas Wimmer's red card, he will have to give up his defensive leader, with ex-Rapidler Maximilian Ullmann, who was brought in from Venezia, an option on the left side of defense. "You can tell that he's getting better and better."
