SCR Altach vs WAC – LIVE from 5pm

Will Gustavo Santos score again?

An astonishing 20 per cent possession, three shots on goal and a brace from Gustavo Santos were enough for Altach to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win against the favorites in Linz the previous week. A powerful mood booster after the Cup defeat and the 2-1 loss to WSG Tirol in the season opener. And that's exactly where they need to continue in a "game at eye level". "There will be spaces again, it worked very well against LASK," said Standfest, whose team suffered one defeat against the WAC in three draws in pre-season.