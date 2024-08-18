Why the architect joined the bicycle manufacturers

60 years after KTM Fahrrad GmbH launched its first model on the market, the Mattighofen-based company has long since become one of the leading players in the bicycle industry. The Innviertel-based company launched its first electric bike in 2009 and is still a family business: Johanna Grabner-Urkauf took over the helm from her mother Carol Urkauf-Chen in 2018 and runs KTM Fahrrad with Stefan Limbrunner. Pierer Mobility is now focusing entirely on electric bikes - and on the premium segment, as they say. High stock levels and falling sales prices hit Stefan Pierer's company and led to extraordinary devaluations.