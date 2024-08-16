Photo published
False police officer in custody: more victims in Tyrol?
Just over a week ago, a suspected fraudster was arrested in Salzburg, who is said to have ripped off mainly elderly people as a "fake policeman". The suspect, a Czech national, is also alleged to have defrauded a senior citizen (90) of her assets in the Kitzbühel district. There may be other Tyrolean victims.
The 39-year-old Czech was arrested on August 7 as part of a "coordinated operation" by the regional criminal investigation offices of Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Salzburg. The suspect is in custody. On Friday, the Tyrolean police published photos of the suspected perpetrator by order of the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA).
Coup in the Kitzbühel district
Investigators cannot rule out the possibility that the suspect has struck several times in Tyrol. In any case, the alleged perpetrator is believed to be responsible for a coup in the Kitzbühel district.
In mid-July, an initially unknown perpetrator posed as a police officer to a 90-year-old woman. The caller told the elderly woman a tragic tale of lies and ultimately persuaded her to hand over cash and jewelry. The loss at the time: almost 100,000 euros!
Other victims should come forward
The police are now asking any injured parties in Tyrol who have not yet filed a complaint, or witnesses who can provide information about the Czech's whereabouts or overnight stays before his arrest, to contact the Tyrolean State Criminal Police Office on 059133/70-3333.
"Special attention is drawn to a conspicuous tattoo, a red rose on the back of his right hand," concluded the investigators.
