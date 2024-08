Elephant pregnant at Schönbrunn Zoo

The 23-year-old bull moved from Halle Zoo to Schönbrunn in May 2023. The cub is expected in around a year; female elephants have a gestation period of around two years. So far, everything has gone well. "Abu" has "integrated into our herd", said zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck. The pregnancy of the elephant cow "Numbi" has been confirmed by hormone tests.