How the war on porn is endangering the free web

"As you may know, your elected officials require us to verify your age before we grant you access to our site," porn star Cherie DeVille says - fully clothed - in a video on Pornhub, which the site serves to millions of visitors in the US instead of the usual fare. And that's all you can see, because in response to laws passed in numerous US states that require age verification, Pornhub has pulled the plug itself as a precaution - Krone+ reported.