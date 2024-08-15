Helicopter had to come after fall into via ferrata set

Problems clipping on

In a difficult, partially overhanging section of the via ferrata, the man had problems clipping the via ferrata carabiner and was no longer able to hold on to the steel cable. The fall of a few meters into the via ferrata was slowed down by the "tearing open" of the shock absorber, which is why the man was not injured. However, as neither a further ascent via the still long via ferrata nor a descent with the no longer functional via ferrata set was possible, the 27-year-old informed the Hallstatt mountain rescue service by telephone.