Hammer! WAC extends with Sturm ace until 2027

The 22-year-old moved from Premier League club Chelsea to the Lavanttal club in spring 2021. Since then, he has made 56 appearances for the Wolves in the Bundesliga, scoring 19 goals and setting up six assists. In the past season, the attacker even made it into Ralf Rangnick's provisional European Championship squad, but was then withdrawn shortly before the start. Coach Didi Kühbauer is also satisfied: "We are overjoyed that Thierno has decided to stay with us because he is a very important player for us. It's a great thing for the whole club because he will help us enormously as long as he's here and we want to be successful together with him and the whole team."