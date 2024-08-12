Vorteilswelt
Duo in custody

Apartment vandalized, attempted escape from police

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 21:33

Two Poles were heavily intoxicated when they vandalized an apartment in the Villach-Land district. Before being arrested, one of the two tried to escape and jumped out of a window on the second floor - but the officers caught him immediately. After several acts of vandalism, the Bleiburg police are looking for clues to the perpetrators.

The police were unable to establish the exact circumstances of the incident on Sunday or the identity of the two men, as the two Poles were very drunk. The Poles were initially taken to the police station in Faak am See.

The Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum then ordered their arrest, which the 32-year-old man tried to evade by jumping out of a window on the second floor. However, after just a few meters he was stopped by an officer and taken to the Villach police detention center with his friend (36), who was injured during his escape attempt and had to be taken to hospital.

In Globasnitz, vandals caused damage to property: they destroyed a private house entrance mirror and a traffic mirror belonging to the municipality. A road marker post was also damaged, as was another traffic mirror on the L130.

The Bleiburg police are hoping for information - also anonymously - by calling 0 59 133/21 42.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
