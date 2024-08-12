Trump makes a surprising return to X

Twitter was Trump's favorite platform as US president

Trump's X account still has 88 million followers. The real estate tycoon made massive use of the network, which is popular with politicians and journalists, to conduct public relations work away from the conventional media. According to experts, this contributed significantly to him winning the presidential election in 2016. As US President, he also preferred to communicate via his Twitter account. He repeatedly offended even his own advisors with provocative and erratic tweets.