On the major exercise
US troop transport also passes through Salzburg
Due to a major international military exercise in Germany, US army convoys will be crossing Austria repeatedly over the next few days. From August 13 to 23, 2024, around 300 vehicles will be transported to and from the NATO exercise "Saber Junction". The route will lead from the Thörl-Maglern border crossing (Carinthia) via Salzburg to the Suben border crossing.
There have already been smaller-scale transits in the past two weeks, and now larger transports will follow. As a spokesperson for the Austrian Armed Forces told APA, these would be more conspicuous, but there would be no really heavy equipment such as tanks among the vehicles registered by the US forces. The Ministry of the Interior has taken measures together with Asfinag to prevent possible traffic obstructions; there will be no road closures.
The exercise is led by the "United States Army Europe and Africa" and takes place annually. NATO countries and partner countries such as Albania, Belgium, Georgia and Romania take part. Austria is not involved.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the Austrian Armed Forces support the transit in the area of transport management and generate "added value in the areas of logistical training, further education and training and use the opportunity for "on-the-job training" for the units involved. The costs incurred by the Armed Forces in connection with the transit would be reimbursed by the originator. The legal basis for the transit of foreign armies through Austrian territory is the 2001 Act on the Residence of Troops.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
