Tyrol stage premiere
Lenz Moretti: The young savage with a gentle soul
Lenz Moretti is currently making his Tyrolean stage debut at the Volksschauspielen in Telfs. The "Krone" met the 24-year-old young actor for an interview.
The star ensemble around Tobias Moretti, Corina Harfouch and Harald Schrott, directed by Anna Bergmann, had just under four weeks to rehearse "Der zerbrochne Krug". It is the main play of the Tiroler Volksschauspiele Telfs this year.
"A month of rehearsals for a Kleist play, that was brave," says 24-year-old Lenz Moretti, who plays the role of the unjustly accused Rupprecht in this year's successful Telfer production. He continues: "Kleist's language needs a special approach, as it is extremely precise and diverse, so you always discover something new in it."
Studying acting after his journeyman's examination
Although Lenz Moretti comes from one of the most famous and popular acting families in the country, it was by no means his declared childhood wish to follow in the footsteps of his famous father or uncle. "I wanted to learn the trade of tinsmith so that I could create something tangible," he explains with a smile.
But as life goes, he spent his last year of compulsory schooling in Bournemouth in the south of England. Here, the school subject "Drama" was on the timetable and the teenager from Tyrol became passionate about the performing arts. The following year, 2016, he nevertheless began training as a tinsmith and roofer in Sterzing, which he completed in 2019 at a company in Hall.
This close and intensive approach to the German stage works of the past and present during my apprenticeship was not only out of self-interest, but also because I was preparing for the audition at the Frankfurt Drama School.
Lenz Moretti
During these years of his apprenticeship, Lenz began to read a lot in his free time, especially the German classics, and his penchant for the works of Heinrich von Kleist was rooted in this. "This close and intensive approach to the German stage works of the past and present during my apprenticeship was not only out of self-interest, but also because I was preparing for the audition at the Frankfurt Drama School." The dedicated young actor passed with flying colors and, after four years in Frankfurt, received his first engagement at the renowned Deutsches Theater in Berlin.
From the Tyrolean farm to the big city of Berlin
"Although I studied and lived in Frankfurt, the first few days in Berlin were exhausting for me. I live in the middle of Kreuzberg and the hustle and bustle there was unusual," recalls Lenz Moretti, who grew up on a farm in the Tyrolean Oberland.
In the meantime, he has become accustomed to the big city and has also discovered its advantages. "If I come home from a performance long after midnight, I can always find something warm to eat," he concludes.
