Lenz Moretti: The young savage with a gentle soul

During these years of his apprenticeship, Lenz began to read a lot in his free time, especially the German classics, and his penchant for the works of Heinrich von Kleist was rooted in this. "This close and intensive approach to the German stage works of the past and present during my apprenticeship was not only out of self-interest, but also because I was preparing for the audition at the Frankfurt Drama School." The dedicated young actor passed with flying colors and, after four years in Frankfurt, received his first engagement at the renowned Deutsches Theater in Berlin.