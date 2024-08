Women’s power: how they help people in need

New gymnastics equipment for children

The donations are mainly financed by the proceeds from the "Herzerl Kirchtag", which is organized annually in mid-July by the lively ladies of Friesach. "Shortly before Christmas, we hold a St. Nicholas parade, and we want to use the proceeds to organize new gymnastics equipment for the primary and secondary school!" For these and other important deeds, the Friesach citizens' wives have been nominated for the "Krone" Heart Man campaign!