Austria Klagenfurt worth 45 percent less

That's why they're also looking at their own youngsters, or more precisely at high-flyer Erik Kojzek (18)! Born in Slovenia, he came through almost the entire WAC youth ranks, joining the Lavanttal club from NK Korotan in 2018. The powerhouse performed so bravely in preparation, in the cup and in the derby that he was allowed to sign his first professional contract (until 2027) on Friday. Coach Kühbauer even included him in the starting eleven for the match against Austria Vienna on Sunday.