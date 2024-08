Prepared for the “Nachzipf” – tips from the school advisor

School starts again in just over a month. For all those pupils (around 4000 in Tyrol) who have to take one or two repeat exams at the start of school (from September 9) in order to finish the previous school year on a positive note, now is also the time to start learning in a targeted manner. It is important to first identify knowledge weaknesses in the respective examination subject and then work on them in a targeted manner. A learning plan, smart learning strategy and time management are helpful here.