Storms paralyze traffic, cellars under water

Retirement home affected

In the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag, too, the members of the fire departments currently have their hands full. Damage reports have been received from St. Barbara/Veitsch, Freßnitz (municipality of Krieglach) and Mürzzuschlag. "In Krieglach, there was also water ingress in a retirement home. But thank God nothing major happened," said Robert Pusterhofer, spokesman for the fire department association responsible for the Upper Styrian region, to the "Krone" newspaper at around 8 pm.