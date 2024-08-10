How to avoid putting on weight
Slim despite a sumptuous all-inclusive buffet
It's simply practical, especially when you're traveling as a family: all-inclusive travel deals that cover all meals and drinks. However, if you go on vacation like this, you run the risk of the scales showing a few extra kilos afterwards. With our tips, however, you can stay slim even at an all-inclusive resort.
It's best to start the day with a healthy and balanced diet: A balanced breakfast is the ideal start to the day. It's good when you have a huge buffet to choose from. However, instead of bread or rolls with butter and jam or sweet pastries, you should opt for fresh fruit (e.g. berries, apples, oranges), yogurt (preferably low-fat or natural yogurt) and whole grain products (e.g. muesli with no added sugar, whole grain bread).
Eggs keep you full for a long time
Eggs are also a good source of protein and keep you full for a long time. The best choice here is the classic soft-boiled egg. Alternatively, order a poached egg. These are cooked (without the shell) in barely simmering water without the addition of fat. Milk or cream is often added to egg dishes in hotels. They are also fried in fat or oil, as are fried eggs.
Choose carefully at the buffet
It is always best to start the meal with salads. But beware of fatty dressings. The lowest calorie dressing is fresh lemon juice with salt and herbs. Vinegar (e.g. balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar) with water is also a tasty "lean alternative".
Then go for lean protein sources such as chicken, fish or tofu. Choose steamed or grilled vegetables instead of deep-fried or sauce-soaked options. Only put carbohydrates on your plate sparingly. It is best to avoid white bread altogether and, if you can, opt for wholemeal options.
Pay attention to portion sizes
It's easy to put too much on your plate at a buffet because you want to try everything. That's why you have to trick yourself and start with a small portion. It's better to go back a second time if you're still hungry. It is also possible to take just one bite of a dish at a time. This also allows you to achieve variety. Or make a resolution for the next evening to try something for which there was no room on your plate.
Don't eat too quickly! Enjoy your surroundings, chat. The body needs time to send the signal that it is full.
Consciously enjoy desserts
The biggest calorie traps are on the dessert table. So choose wisely if you still have a sweet tooth: Fresh fruit such as melons and berries or exotic varieties are always a good idea. If you want ice-cold refreshment, choose a sorbet instead of ice cream.
If you don't want to miss out on traditional desserts, simply take smaller portions. Tip: Share a plate with the family. To trick yourself, go to the dessert table late - often the best and biggest pieces are already gone.
Plan balanced snacks
If you get hungry between meals, keep healthy snacks to hand, such as nuts and seeds (in moderation), vegetable sticks with hummus and fresh fruit.
Drink plenty of water! This fills the stomach and is important for an active metabolism.
