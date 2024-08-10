Slim despite a sumptuous all-inclusive buffet

Then go for lean protein sources such as chicken, fish or tofu. Choose steamed or grilled vegetables instead of deep-fried or sauce-soaked options. Only put carbohydrates on your plate sparingly. It is best to avoid white bread altogether and, if you can, opt for wholemeal options.

Pay attention to portion sizes

It's easy to put too much on your plate at a buffet because you want to try everything. That's why you have to trick yourself and start with a small portion. It's better to go back a second time if you're still hungry. It is also possible to take just one bite of a dish at a time. This also allows you to achieve variety. Or make a resolution for the next evening to try something for which there was no room on your plate.