Air quality above limit value at 13 measuring points in Tyrol

"EU imposed penalties on states"

This issue has been at a complete standstill for two years. "The WHO values are exceeded at 13 out of 14 air quality measuring points in Tyrol, and the new EU requirements are also exceeded at eight," criticizes Gurgiser. In 2022, the EU Commission de facto imposed a penalty on the member states "by clearly and precisely speaking out in favor of better health, better air and a reduction in health-related costs," says Gurgiser.