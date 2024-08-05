Bulls broke through slatted floor into manure channel

"Maxl" remained brave

"Maxl", the third bull, was already severely dazed by the sewage gases - he entrenched himself in the last corner of the slurry channel and collapsed due to the slurry gases. "After it was no longer possible to rescue him by walking back to the collapse site, we had to free up two stalls in the barn and relocate the cattle. We were then able to open the slatted floor above the bull to get him out," said the fire department commander. The terrified animal was then freed from its "prison" using two telehandlers and the chain hoist. Maxl" was also unharmed in the accident and could be handed over to his owners unharmed.