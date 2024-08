“We have to reduce social benefits”

"Krone": Mr. Chancellor, Magnus Brunner was nominated as EU Commissioner after a long struggle. Why was Ursula von der Leyen's request to nominate a man and a woman not granted? Aren't you diminishing Austria's chances of getting a top portfolio? What were the arguments against nominating Karoline Edtstadler as Minister for Europe?

Karl Nehammer: Magnus Brunner has the broadest range of experience for this particular position, especially when it comes to making Europe more competitive again. Finance ministers also always play a very important role in the EU, which is why they are welcome in the Commission. On the nomination - there are several levels. One is that our national procedure provides for the nomination of a person. Ursula von der Leyen also takes this into account and mentioned it in the call for nominations. Furthermore, as I mentioned, Magnus Brunner is highly qualified and almost all other countries have also nominated a person, as far as I have seen so far.