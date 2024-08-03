Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Owner after fire

“It’s a disaster, we have nothing left”

Nachrichten
03.08.2024 15:58

A faulty deep-fat fryer is likely to have been the cause of a major fire with serious consequences in a house in St. Wolfgang. Although the residents were able to escape the flames, all their belongings were destroyed in the fire.

comment0 Kommentare

"You stand in front of the house and can only watch as everything burns. It's a disaster, we have nothing left", Johannes E. reluctantly recalls last Wednesday. As reported, his house in St. Wolfgang was engulfed by flames in a matter of minutes.

Dramatic moments
"My daughter was visiting with her children and wanted to cook with my daughter-in-law and grandchild. She switched on the deep fryer in the pantry. When she took the chips out of the kitchen, everything was already full of smoke. She then shouted to me that it was on fire. I tried to help with a fire extinguisher, but the pantry was already on fire. Then we just had to make sure we got out in time," says the 56-year-old - who was in the garden when the fire broke out - describing the dramatic moments.

Spent their entire lives in the house
The fire department was on the scene just five minutes after the alarm was raised, but by then the house was already ablaze. The fire had spread through the old wooden house from the first floor to the attic. "The house was built by my parents in 1962. I grew up there and have lived there all my life. My son lived on the second floor with his wife and child. Now we only have what we were wearing that day," says Johannes E.

All memories burned
Clothes, personal documents, photos and all memories were destroyed by the flames. "Everything is either burnt, charred, completely soaked or stinks," says the homeowner, who has already searched the burnt-out house for possible remains. In order to at least alleviate the financial problems somewhat, a colleague at work has opened a donation account for the family. Incidentally, the fire was probably caused by a technical defect in the deep-fat fryer.

The house will have to be demolished. (Bild: FF Bad Ischl)
The house will have to be demolished.
(Bild: FF Bad Ischl)

"There was nothing inside yet. I only bought it a month ago," puzzles the owner. The people affected are currently staying with family, friends and neighbors. The house will have to be demolished and completely rebuilt

Donation account for the E. family
AT42 3454 5000 3018 9104

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf