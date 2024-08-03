“It’s a disaster, we have nothing left”

Dramatic moments

"My daughter was visiting with her children and wanted to cook with my daughter-in-law and grandchild. She switched on the deep fryer in the pantry. When she took the chips out of the kitchen, everything was already full of smoke. She then shouted to me that it was on fire. I tried to help with a fire extinguisher, but the pantry was already on fire. Then we just had to make sure we got out in time," says the 56-year-old - who was in the garden when the fire broke out - describing the dramatic moments.