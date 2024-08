“Cattle can’t help the irrationality of hikers”

It was a week of cow attacks in Tyrol: in Sölden, an alpine cow rammed a horn into the leg of a Dutch woman, and on Thursday there were two "cow attack alerts" on the Heiterwanger Hochalm. First, one incident ended mildly for a German hiker (40) and her daughter (10). A little later, the same animals injured a German (65). On Saturday, one person was injured in Hochfilzen.