"I'm still in shock"

"I'm still in shock," said Möregardh after his triumph. For the first time since 2008, there are no two Chinese players in the Olympic singles final. The 22-year-old, ranked 19th in Paris, plays for the Saarbrücken club and also stands out thanks to his hexagonal racket. The very rarely used Cybershape racket has been optimized to maximize the hitting surface.