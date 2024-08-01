Fischer: “It just feels brutally bitter”

Austria were on course for promotion three times against the fourth-placed team in the Finnish table, but the Violet defense failed three times. First Maurice Malone (22) and Andreas Gruber (27) had turned around the 1-2 from the first leg as planned, and after the direct follow-up goal Abubakr Barry (68) crowned a strong performance with the supposed goal for the 3rd qualifying round. But shortly before the end of normal time, the team from Finland, in 37th place in the UEFA five-year rankings, saved themselves for extra time. Ilves also had an answer to Nik Prelec's goal (97') in extra time, but again the 8,555 spectators in Vienna-Favoriten saw blatant deficiencies in the Austria defense.