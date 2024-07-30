Secret revealed
Thomas Gottschalk is looking forward to “more offspring”
Legendary presenter Thomas Gottschalk has shared a very rare photo with his grandchildren on Instagram. The 74-year-old entertainer, who has just got engaged to his girlfriend Karina Mroß (62), also revealed a sweet secret.
On his Instagram account, the "Wetten, dass...?" presenter repeatedly provides insights into his private life. Now he has published a very idyllic photo of himself on a hike with four children. His grandchildren and nephews, as he revealed.
"More offspring on the way"
"Fairytale forest on the Dollenberg (Black Forest), the adults were on a hardcore hike, the fairytale uncle and the grandchildren and great-nephews were in fairyland. More offspring on the way!", he wrote to his fans. More offspring?
Of course, this most likely does not mean that he and his fiancée are expecting a child. His 41-year-old son Roman or Tristan, who is six years younger, are more likely to see to that.
Wedding with Mroß
Gottschalk is clearly enjoying his time with his youngest children. They will certainly be there when Gottschalk gets married again. At the end of June, Gottschalk confirmed that he and Mroß were engaged.
The proposal, he told Bild, "took place during a relaxed short trip to the sun". "While I was already practising the genuflection - my biggest worry was not being able to get back on my feet afterwards - I noticed that the engagement ring was missing. I had forgotten it in the hotel safe," he said. "I quickly made a ring out of candy wrappers, which I then slipped over Karina's finger. She still said 'yes' when I asked her if she wanted to be my wife."
In May, Gottschalk divorced his wife of decades, Thea. The two had already separated in 2019. It was recently announced that Gottschalk and Mroß would like to move from Baden-Baden to Gräfelfing, southwest of Munich.
