“Zladdi, what do you think GAK can do in the Bundesliga?”

"I'm looking forward to such a cracker to kick off the season, it's going to be a really cool clash," said Zlatko Junuzovic. He has two hearts beating in his chest at the start of the Bundesliga. On the one hand, there is GAK, where he played as a youth player from the age of 12, spent eight years and also celebrated his debut in Austria's top league in the derby against Sturm on May 11, 2005 (a total of 291 games with 42 goals and 69 assists in his long career).