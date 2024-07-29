“Austria wanted as a mediator”

Ehrmann in an interview on krone.tv: "The world is currently experiencing a record number of conflicts. There are currently more than at any time since the Second World War." This is why states without a colonial past, which are also considered 'neutral', would be highly desirable in international conflict mediation. Ehrmann: "There is a great demand in the world for Austria as a mediator." Conflict hotspots in which the Alpine republic could offer its services in this regard include Sudan, a conflict that is often forgotten. The same goes for Libya. Ehrmann: "There are no easy answers to any of these conflicts. But Austria can act as a credible mediator here."