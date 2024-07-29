Record number of conflicts
“Austria wanted as a mediator”
ACP Director Moritz Ehrmann once again organized the 'Austrian Forum for Peace' in Schlaining, Burgenland, in the second week of July. The focus was once again on Austria's role as a possible international peace mediator in a wide range of global conflicts.
Ehrmann in an interview on krone.tv: "The world is currently experiencing a record number of conflicts. There are currently more than at any time since the Second World War." This is why states without a colonial past, which are also considered 'neutral', would be highly desirable in international conflict mediation. Ehrmann: "There is a great demand in the world for Austria as a mediator." Conflict hotspots in which the Alpine republic could offer its services in this regard include Sudan, a conflict that is often forgotten. The same goes for Libya. Ehrmann: "There are no easy answers to any of these conflicts. But Austria can act as a credible mediator here."
No role in Ukraine and the Middle East
In the Ukraine war, however, Austria is no longer perceived as neutral by Russia, even if the Republic of Austria does not supply weapons to Ukraine. In the Middle East, too, Austria's former role as a mediator, dating back to the Kreisky era, has been squandered in Israel's war against the Palestinian Hamas. In these conflicts, mediation is currently hardly possible.
Watch the entire interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
