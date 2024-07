Styrian stadiums: between dream and trauma

In sporting terms, Styria is currently the measure of all things soccer in Austria: Sturm celebrated the championship title and cup victory, Hartberg, with the smallest budget in the league, regularly gives the so-called big boys a run for their money and on Friday, the sovereign second division champions GAK will also celebrate their long-awaited comeback in the Bundesliga. But when it comes to infrastructure, the Green Mark, once dubbed the "number one sporting region", is light years behind.