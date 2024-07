“We have an unparalleled backlog of reforms”

"Krone": The 3-bank dispute is over, you have prevailed. Your conclusion after all these years?

Franz Gasselsberger: My predecessor was CEO for 30 years, I have now been CEO for 23 years. In 1984, my predecessor and the sister banks established independence, until then we were dominated by Creditanstalt. The golden age of the 3 banks began with the termination of the syndicate agreements. We said we would celebrate 40 years of independence on June 22, 2024, and then on June 17, 2024, UniCredit withdrew all lawsuits. Our independence was renewed. I have thus achieved my most important professional goal in life.