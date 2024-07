Grease fire at barbecue: clubhouse on fire

Major fire department operation: 60 firefighters put out the fire

"Stored gas and CO₂ cylinders were a particular danger for the firefighters. The high outside temperatures of over 30 degrees also made the operation more difficult," Marcel Keutz from the Wildon volunteer fire department told the Krone. Six fire departments arrived with 13 vehicles and 60 firefighters, and the fire was extinguished after two hours. There were 35 people in the area - all were able to get to safety in time and no one was injured.