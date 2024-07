Pizzera & Jaus: “Men, dare to go to therapy!”

"Krone": On August 3 and 4, the first "Airfield Sounds" festival will take place at the old airfield in Trausdorf, where Pope John Paul II held a mass in 1988. Marco Pogo will be there with Turbobier - and you too. Why did you say yes?

Paul Pizzera: The request just sounded cool! We also love getting people excited in the summer when the weather is mild. An airfield where my namesake from Poland has already kissed the ground can only be a good omen for us. We will also kiss the Burgenland soil. This gesture is part of the sound check and is obligatory as a meet & greet. The Burgenlanders are closer to me than any god!