Verstappen: Love affair marked by penalties

No ban

And before things really get down to business today with qualifying, he also cleared up the story that he had been banned from sim racing (before the Grand Prix in Hungary, he sat at the console until three in the morning): "I have no ban. I don't have to tell anyone what they have to do in their free time or at the weekend," said Verstappen with a cheeky attitude. And that's how his fans expect to see him in the race tomorrow ...