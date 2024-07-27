Max has to go back again
Verstappen: Love affair marked by penalties
As in the last two years, Max Verstappen will start the Grand Prix at Spa with a grid penalty. Nevertheless, the world champion is very keen to attack.
Max Verstappen and the Ardennes circuit at Spa-Francorchamps - a real "love affair": third in 2018 and 2020, winner from 2021 to 2023. And the three-time world champion has high ambitions again this year despite an awkward starting position. "Sure, with a ten-place penalty, the chance of winning is probably not that great, but a race can change in a fraction of a second. Then the moment is there when you have to be ready," said Verstappen hopefully before the start of training.
Red Bull's superstar has already made it to the top step of the podium twice at Spa with a grid penalty. In 2022, the engine also had to be changed and Max moved back from pole to 14th on the grid; in 2023, the team installed a new gearbox - from first place on the grid, he moved back five places.
The Dutchman, who was born in Hasselt, Belgium, claimed his first triumph in 2021, following the scandalous race, which was only allowed to take place for two laps behind the safety car after heavy rain ...
No ban
And before things really get down to business today with qualifying, he also cleared up the story that he had been banned from sim racing (before the Grand Prix in Hungary, he sat at the console until three in the morning): "I have no ban. I don't have to tell anyone what they have to do in their free time or at the weekend," said Verstappen with a cheeky attitude. And that's how his fans expect to see him in the race tomorrow ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
