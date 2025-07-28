Concern for “Karli” after shots fired from ambush

Coming home injured for breakfast

On Tuesday morning, as usual, the cat had been let into the house "for breakfast". "We noticed that something was wrong and saw that there was something stuck between his eyes," reports the owner, and: "Together we used tweezers to remove the foreign body and saw that it was a projectile." The family took 'Karli' to the vet, who x-rayed the cat for safety, as he had already discovered a hidden bullet wound once before. This time too: another bullet was visible in the stomach.