Cat hit
Concern for “Karli” after shots fired from ambush
An animal abuser shot the cat "Karli" twice. One bullet remained in his body and will hopefully "fuse" there. Four-year-old Herrechen suffers with his poor pet. And because the case has not yet been clarified, "Karli's" family will soon be going on vacation "with a stomach ache".
"We can't explain why someone would shoot 'Karli'" - family father Wolfgang A. from Senftenbach would like an explanation for the crime. "If 'Karli' has annoyed someone, for example by going into the garden or doing something else, then they should tell us or chase him away for all I care, but you don't have to shoot at a cat," says the man from Innviertel.
Coming home injured for breakfast
On Tuesday morning, as usual, the cat had been let into the house "for breakfast". "We noticed that something was wrong and saw that there was something stuck between his eyes," reports the owner, and: "Together we used tweezers to remove the foreign body and saw that it was a projectile." The family took 'Karli' to the vet, who x-rayed the cat for safety, as he had already discovered a hidden bullet wound once before. This time too: another bullet was visible in the stomach.
Our son had already experienced a painful loss with the death of 'Karlis' brother. Now, of course, he is worried about his cat.
Wolfgang A. aus Senftenbach hofft, dass der Tierquäler geschnappt wird
Cat brother run over
At first, the vet wanted to remove it. But because it is deep in the body but has not caused any serious injuries, it remains inside. "It should isolate itself," explains the owner, whose four-year-old son is very worried about 'Karli'. He has already had to cope with the loss of "Karli's" cat brother, who also moved to the family from the farm around a year ago as a baby - he was run over by a car.
Information requested
Karli" is now running around the garden again without a care in the world. But the fact that the shooter is still unidentified gives the family great pause. Especially when they go on vacation soon, they will have to worry about "Karli" as long as the animal abuser is not caught - the Aurolzmünster police will accept tips about him - also anonymously ( 059133/4242)."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.