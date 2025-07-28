Vorteilswelt
Cat hit

Concern for “Karli” after shots fired from ambush

Nachrichten
28.07.2025 08:00
(Bild: zVg)

An animal abuser shot the cat "Karli" twice. One bullet remained in his body and will hopefully "fuse" there. Four-year-old Herrechen suffers with his poor pet. And because the case has not yet been clarified, "Karli's" family will soon be going on vacation "with a stomach ache".

"We can't explain why someone would shoot 'Karli'" - family father Wolfgang A. from Senftenbach would like an explanation for the crime. "If 'Karli' has annoyed someone, for example by going into the garden or doing something else, then they should tell us or chase him away for all I care, but you don't have to shoot at a cat," says the man from Innviertel.

The operated-out pointed-head diabolo, fired from an air rifle. It was stuck in the head of ...
The operated-out pointed-head diabolo, fired from an air rifle. It was stuck in the head of tomcat "Karli".(Bild: zVg)

Coming home injured for breakfast
On Tuesday morning, as usual, the cat had been let into the house "for breakfast". "We noticed that something was wrong and saw that there was something stuck between his eyes," reports the owner, and: "Together we used tweezers to remove the foreign body and saw that it was a projectile." The family took 'Karli' to the vet, who x-rayed the cat for safety, as he had already discovered a hidden bullet wound once before. This time too: another bullet was visible in the stomach.

Our son had already experienced a painful loss with the death of 'Karlis' brother. Now, of course, he is worried about his cat.

Wolfgang A. aus Senftenbach hofft, dass der Tierquäler geschnappt wird

Cat brother run over
At first, the vet wanted to remove it. But because it is deep in the body but has not caused any serious injuries, it remains inside. "It should isolate itself," explains the owner, whose four-year-old son is very worried about 'Karli'. He has already had to cope with the loss of "Karli's" cat brother, who also moved to the family from the farm around a year ago as a baby - he was run over by a car.

The bullet lodged in the flesh just above his eye. The owners removed the bullet, but another ...
The bullet lodged in the flesh just above his eye. The owners removed the bullet, but another remains in the cat's stomach.(Bild: zVg)

Information requested
Karli" is now running around the garden again without a care in the world. But the fact that the shooter is still unidentified gives the family great pause. Especially when they go on vacation soon, they will have to worry about "Karli" as long as the animal abuser is not caught - the Aurolzmünster police will accept tips about him - also anonymously ( 059133/4242)."

