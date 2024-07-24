Rule of law: EU report criticizes Austria

Budapest has not implemented any proposals

The country is once again being heavily criticized. According to the EU Commission, Hungary has not implemented any of the proposals made in the 2023 report, be it with regard to case allocation in courts of first instance, the independence of public media or harassment of civil society. The Brussels authority is once again calling on the government in Budapest to implement several reforms. These include a tightening of the rules with regard to lobbying and job changes between politics and the private sector.