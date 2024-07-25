Tara: “I don’t want to have to educate a man”

Can you still see yourself today on your first show "Saturday Night Fever" or do you sometimes think to yourself that you were young and would have liked to have done things differently?

That's very hypothetical. People always want to hear that I regret things. Of course I wouldn't do some things the same way anymore because I'm now 31 and boring. Many situations didn't come about because of me alone, but because of others. I don't sit at home and think about it. If that one guy hadn't been so drunk and I hadn't talked to him for so long, then maybe he wouldn't have spit on me. But it was what it was.