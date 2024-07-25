"Krone" interview
Tara: “I don’t want to have to educate a man”
On Friday, July 26, the new season of the reality show "Are You The One? Reality Stars In Love". Austria's dazzling TV darling Tara Tabitha is also on the search for "Mr. Right". The 31-year-old influencer from Hollabrunn answered the questions of the "Krone" in advance.
"Krone": Tara, in the new RTL reality show "Are You The One?" you are looking foryour "perfect match" and not the "perfect fuck partner". Doyou have to define it so clearly because you are always misinterpreted from the outside?
TaraTabitha: People still think I'm like I was when I was 17 and still more open in the world. I'm now a 31-year-old woman who has different priorities and desires in life. I hadn't had sex for two and a half years before the show and I want people to finally know and accept that. I can do it with a lot of sex, but I can also do it without sex.
So you won't be entering the infamous "Boom Boom Room" on the show?
Maybe I'll stick to my principles, or maybe I'll meet someone and use the room after all? It was definitely in use - but I won't say whether by me or someone else.
You can build on a respectable reality TV career - what's different about "Are You The One?" compared to all the other shows?
My situation is special. I've been single for a very long time and haven't dated privately for more than two years. It's very exciting because I don't even know how to flirt anymore. The thought of maybe falling in love and ending up in a relationship - that makes me panic a bit.
Did you have to brush up on your flirting skills for the show?
I definitely had to, but I hope I managed it. In the end, the viewers will have to judge whether I succeed.
How has your approach to men developed in recent years?
(laughs) Well, yes. I had two not-so-great relationships, which people noticed in public. After that, I swore off men, but that can't go on forever. I'm actually a relationship person, but I have very high expectations of a man.
What demands would that be?
Not that many. Emotional intelligence, self-reflection and empathy. A man should be considerate, not a narcissist and not too toxic. He should be a we-man and not a me-man and he should invest a lot in the relationship. I'm a giving person myself and I want to get that back.
In "Are You The One?" there are ten male and female reality stars who have all looked for true love and failed. Is this event full of siblings in spirit?
Some said they had been single for a few weeks. One person was single for eight years. Some are known to have been unfaithful in relationships, others not. Just like in real life, there are all different variations. What we all have in common is being single.
After a few failed relationships, do you know the things you don't want from a man rather than the things you do want?
I recognize toxic signs very early on and then I'm strict about drawing a line quickly. You think for a long time that maybe it's not that bad anyway and the man will get better, but that usually doesn't happen. The signs you see at the beginning usually only get worse. Sometimes you can date a "fuckboy" who changes for you, but I don't want to change such a "fuckboy" at all. I want a man who is mature and grown-up on his own. Who I don't have to educate.
Can you find a man like that in front of the camera or shouldn't you look elsewhere?
Two different types of men suit me: either those who are also in reality TV, because then they understand my job and we can share a lot. Or a gentleman and businessman who has nothing to do with this world and then it's just me in the public eye. Those are the two types of men that would suit me. But there are always good and bad types - just like everywhere else. I can also stand on my own in public - that's worked well in recent years.
How have you changed over the years? Have you gained any insights into why your relationships sometimes didn't work out?
I have definitely changed. I used to be much more relaxed and open and didn't overthink things so much. Today I've become stricter, observe everything more closely and have higher expectations. I'm no longer so easy-going, but I'm also 31 and that's okay.
There's a lot of competition in "Are You The One?" and it's possible that several men have their eye on you or vice versa. How do you deal with situations like that?
I don't find the competition bad, I find it more interesting how the man reacts to it. There are always temptations in life and especially with people in the public eye, there's a good chance that you'll see each other more often at parties or send each other Instagram messages. I think it's good because it's an immediate test of whether the man is interested in me, faithful and loyal. The temptation isn't the bad thing. His behavior shows me whether he's a man for me or whether the other ladies can keep him. (laughs)
What can "Mr. Right" look forward to with you when it clicks?
I'm a very attentive person who always puts her partner first. I do a lot for my partner and am an absolute "we" person. His happiness is the most important thing for me.
You need an incredible amount of energy for a show like this. How exhausted are you by a reality show?
I feel like I need a week or two of rest after every show. It's mentally very exhausting, but I've been in the game for a long time and I'm good at not letting things get too close to me. I'm a super strong person, but my only weakness is emotions and a dating show is all about that. So it was very challenging for me, but it's also nice because I haven't had that in my personal life for a very long time. I had an empty tank that was easy to fill up. After two and a half years without any relationship drama, you can really step on the gas again.
After 14 years of reality shows, have you developed a certain kind of routine for it?
It develops, but "Are You The One?" was much more personal for me than other shows because I had to open up emotionally.
The show was filmed on Ko Samui in Thailand. How did you find it?
At the beginning it's about 200,000 euros, but the amount can increase or decrease due to various events. In the end, everyone wins or loses together. If you win, you have to split everything. If we win, I would take the money on my own. (laughs)
Is the prize money to be won the main motivation to take part in a show like this, or is it more about the challenge and trying something new?
I'm definitely not the cheapest contestant and I want to get what I'm worth. I also know what I'm offering and I'm an old hand. But money isn't everything. It's also a lot of fun and I match on the dating show because I really want to get to know someone. The publicity then also promotes other projects.
What did you like most about this show and what less?
I liked my outfits the most. I was able to do my make-up and get dressed up every day and I hope people like that. What I liked least was the heat. It was over 40 degrees at times and I couldn't do my hair - no curls, no straight hair, nothing. We women all suffered badly, so please just ignore the hair. The main thing is to keep it freshly washed. Sometimes even several times a day.
Of your reality shows, have you had a particular highlight and perhaps a show that you regret in hindsight?
I've done so many different ones and I think they're all cool in their own way. On "Skate Fever" I learned how to skate properly, with tricks and choreographies. Just training for six hours a day, which I don't do in normal life. In "Jungle Camp", I pushed myself to my limits and tried out lots of things that I wouldn't normally do. "Forsthaus Rampensau" was also great because we had to do challenges. So far, I've only regretted shows where I was edited very badly afterwards. I don't want to name names now, but that show was one of them.
Can you still see yourself today on your first show "Saturday Night Fever" or do you sometimes think to yourself that you were young and would have liked to have done things differently?
That's very hypothetical. People always want to hear that I regret things. Of course I wouldn't do some things the same way anymore because I'm now 31 and boring. Many situations didn't come about because of me alone, but because of others. I don't sit at home and think about it. If that one guy hadn't been so drunk and I hadn't talked to him for so long, then maybe he wouldn't have spit on me. But it was what it was.
What do you mean you've become boring?
My private life is already very unspectacular - at least until "Are You The One?"
Are you now more in your adopted home of London than in Vienna?
I have an apartment in London, but I'm in Vienna a lot more often - which is what happens professionally. London is not the city of my dreams, but it is the best city in Europe for me as a secondary residence. It now has almost nine million inhabitants, which is more than the whole of Austria. There's a lot going on there.
Are you trying to gain a foothold there as an influencer?
I don't even try, because London is my retreat. I enjoy my anonymity there, which I don't have in Austria in particular, but also in Germany.
I can well imagine that people are very positive towards you when they recognize you in Austria?
I'm always happy when I meet people in real life and have faces to my Instagram followers. In everyday life, however, it is often limiting. Many people know where I live and that is also dangerous for me. Firstly, because I'm a woman and secondly, because I live alone and everyone knows when I'm on vacation. I always have to be afraid that someone will clean out my place when I'm not there.
I have a dog and I'm often outside with him. It's sometimes unpleasant when someone approaches me on the street. I'm very happy when I have a drink in the city and someone speaks to me, but it doesn't have to be at home in the elevator. It can be dangerous for me and my belongings. My apartment is very safe, so don't even try. (laughs)
Many people follow your online activities very closely. Do you feel a special kind of responsibility as an influencer?
Of course you pay a bit of attention to what you do in public - but more to prevent a shitstorm. I think I'm okay and also see myself as very morally correct, but I don't demand perfectionism from myself. Nobody else has the right to demand that of me either, and certainly not to their standards. I share my life in public and either others like it or not. But I'm not going to change my life for other people who sit around somewhere and think they can tell me how I should behave.
I find that overbearing and ridiculous, because at 31 I can decide for myself what I do. I'm also not responsible for the actions of any 14-year-old girls who follow me on Instagram. If I'm a role model, I hope it's for women my age. I've never been known for being Mrs. Perfect and that's not going to change. I'm also bothered by the constant double standards. On the one hand, many say we influencers are stupid and don't know anything, but on the other hand, they always expect us to have an opinion on all topics and be role models. What do you want now?
Do the things you post on Instagram happen naturally and from your gut?
For example, I already know that I shouldn't post a fur coat because it's awful, but I wouldn't do that anyway. Of course you think about that, but I don't think about whether I'm a role model or not when I post something.
Where do you set yourself limits when posting? What would you never share with the outside world?
I stay very much out of political discussions. When things happen in the world, some people want influencers to report on these topics. I'm a fashion, beauty and reality TV influencer, not a war expert or foreign affairs journalist. I understand that influencers are expected to say something about many topics, but I often don't know my way around and don't see any reason to say anything. If the world is such a bad place, then there has to be room for beauty. I follow certain influencers because I want to see beautiful things. I don't want to be oppressed from all sides. There should be a clear distinction and I do that.
Everything on Instagram is shiny and glitzy - it's a visual oasis of well-being. This brings with it the criticism that young women and girls in particular feel constantly pressured by the perfectionism portrayed ...
It was no different in the past. I used to read magazines back then and my mother told me that Photoshop was used here and there for editing and that not everything was real. You have to use your own brain and take responsibility. If Kim Kardashian has a waist that has been operated on, it's not her fault that a girl goes for plastic surgery. It's still the girl's fault - or her environment and her attitude towards it. I also see a lot on Kardashian that I like and therefore don't immediately run to the nearest plastic surgeon.
If you could choose a reality TV show to suit your taste, which one would you like to be on?
I'd like to be on "Let's Dance" - but not now, but in a few years' time when I'm better known in Germany.
