Raid at Amazon subsidiary: millions seized

Logistics sector under increased scrutiny

This is the 21st investigation into the logistics sector by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office, which has already targeted giants such as DHL, Uber and UPS. AIT's management software, which organizes the work of individual couriers, exercises direct control over each employee to ensure the correct execution of the instructions transmitted by the IT tool. According to the letter from the Milan public prosecutor's office, AIT also exercises the powers of an employer over employees who are not formally employed by it.